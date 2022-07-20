Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) Shares Up 2.3%

Westpac Banking Co. (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 14.48 and last traded at 14.08. 11,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.98.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

