WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($24.80).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.06) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.00) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.04) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

WH Smith Trading Up 4.2 %

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,461.50 ($17.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,479.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,511.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.63). The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.74.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

