Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of WPM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,592,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,811,000 after acquiring an additional 783,194 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,057,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,603,000 after acquiring an additional 619,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,280,000 after acquiring an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

