Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$389.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$392.78 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on WPM. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

Shares of WPM opened at C$43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$43.49 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.34. The firm has a market cap of C$19.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total value of C$681,684.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

