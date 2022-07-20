Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

