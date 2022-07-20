Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $25.42

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $26.65. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

