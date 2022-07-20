Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 5,903 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,966,129.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00.

Shares of WDAY opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.71. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

