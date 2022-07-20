W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.15. 20,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,653,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $630.68 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.32.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3,996.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

