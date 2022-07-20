WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of WW International worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $481.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.57.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

