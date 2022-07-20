Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 553,302 shares.The stock last traded at $34.93 and had previously closed at $33.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

Insider Activity

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,417.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,904.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,417.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,244 shares of company stock worth $4,745,003 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xometry by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 270,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth about $2,839,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

