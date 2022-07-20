Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading Up 1.5%

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 42,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

