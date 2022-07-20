Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yelp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.29.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.61. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $986,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.