1,141 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $123.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.83. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.