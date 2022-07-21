15,250 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,114,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,266,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %
RETA opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $132.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
