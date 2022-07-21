2,225 Shares in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 77,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $5,591,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $61.10 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at $198,728,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,212. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

