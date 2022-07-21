2,330 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

