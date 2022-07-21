3,193 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

