32,500 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $63.18 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

