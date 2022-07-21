4,315 Shares in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -33.37.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

