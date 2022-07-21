4,871 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,192,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,941,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

