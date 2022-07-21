750 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $217.49 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.28.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.20. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.29.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

