ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after buying an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 625.8% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 197,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,559,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,465,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,711,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.71%.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.