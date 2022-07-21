Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s 5th Largest Position

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,142,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.02.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.