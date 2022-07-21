Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

