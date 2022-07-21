Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.02.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

