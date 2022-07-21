Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.02.

Alphabet stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

