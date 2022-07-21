Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.