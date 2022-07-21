Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average is $174.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

