Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

Amazon.com stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

