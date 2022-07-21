Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 1,800 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day moving average is $174.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

