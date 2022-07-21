Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $24,267.82.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Lantheus by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lantheus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.