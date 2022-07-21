Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Holdings Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,687 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 718,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 103,622 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 583,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 282,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $1,679,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

