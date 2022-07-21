Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $173.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.65.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

