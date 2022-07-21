BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of BankUnited worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $306,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.