Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. The company has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

