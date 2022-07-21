Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 39,875 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.0 %

JPM stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

