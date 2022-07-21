Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Belden worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $74,932,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $56,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $9,531,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Stock Up 1.4 %

Belden stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.29. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BDC. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

