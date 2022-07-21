Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Belden were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BDC opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

