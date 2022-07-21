Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 79,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.79.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.