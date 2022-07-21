Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,242 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

AFL opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

