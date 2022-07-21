Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 295 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,162,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 669,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after buying an additional 140,418 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,000,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.