Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 821 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.6% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 82.8% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 740,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 335,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in State Street by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.73.

State Street stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

