Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $773,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800,784 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

