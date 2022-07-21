Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Unilever by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $14,964,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.01.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

