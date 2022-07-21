Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 687,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,907 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth $7,133,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 100,098 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target on the stock. Investec lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Shares of SBSW opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

