Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $207,973,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,551,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,804,000 after buying an additional 2,098,896 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,096,000 after buying an additional 2,038,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Avantor stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

