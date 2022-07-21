Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 20,157 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,584.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $98.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $25,660.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,035 shares in the company, valued at $220,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 28,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $25,660.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,251.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,893 shares of company stock worth $151,781. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

