Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 285 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

