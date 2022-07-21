Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 295 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $3,412,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $129.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average is $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

