Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day moving average of $206.03. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

